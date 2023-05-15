Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $401,892,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $436.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $445.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

