Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 6,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

