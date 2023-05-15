Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,691.88.

AZO stock opened at $2,729.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,548.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2,493.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

