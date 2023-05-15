Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.88 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $93,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.