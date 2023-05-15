Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

