Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

SEE opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

