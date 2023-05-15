Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

