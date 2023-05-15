Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 939 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $65.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

