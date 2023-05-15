Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $3.23 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $21,660,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

BN opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

