Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,094.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00426482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00133228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20940619 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $884,035.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

