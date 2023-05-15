Unionview LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,655. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

