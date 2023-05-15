Unionview LLC Sells 479 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unionview LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,746,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

