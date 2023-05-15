Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.14 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $37.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00018894 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00321061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.17872083 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 676 active market(s) with $34,355,504.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

