Uniswap (UNI) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $37.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00018797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00321121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.17872083 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 676 active market(s) with $34,355,504.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

