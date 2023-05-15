United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

United Insurance Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.02.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 495.74% and a negative net margin of 102.76%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Insurance by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

