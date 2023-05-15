United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
United Insurance Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.02.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 495.74% and a negative net margin of 102.76%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.