UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.66. 604,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

