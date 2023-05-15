UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $347,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UNH stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,877. The company has a market cap of $450.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

