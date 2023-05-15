USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE USAC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,909.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

