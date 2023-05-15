Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

