Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $203,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.87. 674,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,600. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

