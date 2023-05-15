Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Varonis Systems worth $56,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

