VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $18.66 on Thursday. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

