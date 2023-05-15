Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Reaches $7.46 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.10 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008544 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

