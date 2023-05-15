Verge Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $340,215.79 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,416.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00320946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00561677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00066973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00428862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,349,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

