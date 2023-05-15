Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $311,072.75

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Verge has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $311,072.75 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00322717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00562360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00425751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,359,175 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

