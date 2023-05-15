Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

