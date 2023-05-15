Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 10,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 19,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,698,000 after buying an additional 166,287 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

