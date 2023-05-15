VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 197,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,750. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

