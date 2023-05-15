Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VYGR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $177,745 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 347.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

