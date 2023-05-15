Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wabash National news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 467.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 306,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

