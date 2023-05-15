Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.57 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Walken has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,222 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

