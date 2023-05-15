Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $596,005.57

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.72 million and approximately $596,005.57 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,545,330 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

