Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.83. The company had a trading volume of 286,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.