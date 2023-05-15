Wealth Management Solutions LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.06. 213,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

