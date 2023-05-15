Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $449,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,618 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680,336. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

