Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 153,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

