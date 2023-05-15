Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 0.3%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). Approximately 32,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 298,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.90 ($0.39).

Wentworth Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.81. The company has a market cap of £54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

