WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Receives $5.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WE. Mizuho decreased their target price on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:WE opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WeWork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WeWork by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WeWork by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.