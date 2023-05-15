Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 366,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

