WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.95 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $698,203.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00320064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

