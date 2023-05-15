William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $169,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.69. 115,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,608. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.32 and a 200 day moving average of $353.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

