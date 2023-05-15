William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $153,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $288.23. 214,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

