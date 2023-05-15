William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $179.19 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $179,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. 1,065,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,683. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.