WOW-token Hits One Day Volume of $51.91 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.69 million and approximately $51.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025631 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009018 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.
