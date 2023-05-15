Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 2,227,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,356,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

