10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $54.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.