133,815 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $975,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

ABCB opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.