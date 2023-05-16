340,970 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 340,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $254,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

