3,800 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

