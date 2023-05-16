3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

3DX Industries stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

3DX Industries Company Profile

Featured Articles

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

